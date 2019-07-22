India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan 2 was launched today at 2:43 pm successfully by ISRO ‘Indian Space Research Organisation’ a week after the lift-off was aborted. It was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Congratulating the team who made the mission possible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Chandrayaan 2 is unique because it will explore and perform studies on the south pole region of lunar terrain which is not explored and sampled by any past mission.
Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan and others took to their social media accounts to pour congratulatory messages for the efforts that were put in for the launch of Chandrayaan 2.
Watch ISRO has successfully launched its second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2:
Shah Rukh Khan wrote Yes Boss’ song ‘Chand Taare’. He tweeted, “Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2.”
Akshay Kumar wrote, “#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro”
On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor shared a fun fact about Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan launch. She wrote, “#ISRO we are proud !!! And moony! Fun fact mangalyan launched on a tues n chandrayan on a Monday ! Both days r ruled by planets they going to! Astrology meets astronomy”.
Take a look at the congratulations messages from Bollywood fraternity to ISRO: