India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan 2 was launched today at 2:43 pm successfully by ISRO ‘Indian Space Research Organisation’ a week after the lift-off was aborted. It was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Congratulating the team who made the mission possible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Chandrayaan 2 is unique because it will explore and perform studies on the south pole region of lunar terrain which is not explored and sampled by any past mission.

Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan and others took to their social media accounts to pour congratulatory messages for the efforts that were put in for the launch of Chandrayaan 2.

India’s space agency @isro has successfully launched their second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2. https://t.co/ynSOVQggdW — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 22, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan wrote Yes Boss’ song ‘Chand Taare’. He tweeted, “Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, “#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro”

On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor shared a fun fact about Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan launch. She wrote, “#ISRO we are proud !!! And moony! Fun fact mangalyan launched on a tues n chandrayan on a Monday ! Both days r ruled by planets they going to! Astrology meets astronomy”.

Take a look at the congratulations messages from Bollywood fraternity to ISRO:

Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

Efforts such as #Chandrayaan2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation. Thanks to Chandrayaan, India’s Lunar Programme will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the Moon will be significantly enhanced. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019

#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019

Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion! #Chandrayaan2 is the first mission by #ISRO which is headed by two women – #MuthyvaVanitha and #RituKaridhal. Women are indeed taking over the world… and beyond #GirlPower Congratulations team @isro!🇮🇳 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 22, 2019

Congratulations to ISRO for the launch of #Chandrayaan2 .. Proud Moment — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) July 22, 2019

Another proud moment for all the Indians on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2. Big Congratulations to @isro

Jai Hind! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 22, 2019

Indeed a historic moment for India. 🇮🇳 Congratulations to all the members of @isro for successfully launching #Chandrayaan2 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 22, 2019

Koi bhi manzil door nahi hoti agar hausle buland ho toh! @isro ne ek baar phir prove kiya hai with the success of #Chandrayaan2 💃🏻💃🏻!! — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) July 22, 2019

Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched 🙏🏻 Jai Hind 🇮🇳#ISRO #IndiaMoonMission — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 22, 2019