The entire nation was waiting to see the history getting unfold as ISRO’s ambitious Chandrayaan-2 set to land on the moon’s south pole through Vikram lander on September 7, 2019. However, the organisation lost its communication with Vikram just when it was 2.1 km away from the surface of the moon. This made everyone extend their support to the space organisation and all those who worked hard for years to make the mission successful. The entire mission united the country in a way that should go down in the textbooks of history and the same sentiment was shared by Bollywood celebrities as they wrote congratulatory wishes for ISRO, lauding its efforts.
India is now the only proud country to have attempted to land on the south pole of the moon. This alone is an achievement that needs to be appreciated and remembered for years to come. Celebs like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Divya Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sophie Choudhry among others told ISRO ‘India is proud’. Check out some tweets here:
Meanwhile, ISRO is still trying to establish its contact with Vikram. A video that’s going viral on social media currently shows PM Narendra Modi, who was in Bengaluru to witness the landing live last night, consoling the chairman of the space organisation – K Sivan as he broke down following the setback.