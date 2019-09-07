The entire nation was waiting to see the history getting unfold as ISRO’s ambitious Chandrayaan-2 set to land on the moon’s south pole through Vikram lander on September 7, 2019. However, the organisation lost its communication with Vikram just when it was 2.1 km away from the surface of the moon. This made everyone extend their support to the space organisation and all those who worked hard for years to make the mission successful. The entire mission united the country in a way that should go down in the textbooks of history and the same sentiment was shared by Bollywood celebrities as they wrote congratulatory wishes for ISRO, lauding its efforts.

India is now the only proud country to have attempted to land on the south pole of the moon. This alone is an achievement that needs to be appreciated and remembered for years to come. Celebs like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Divya Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sophie Choudhry among others told ISRO ‘India is proud’. Check out some tweets here:

Sometimes we don’t land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of #ISRO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2019

T 3281 –

Pride never did face defeat .. our pride , our victory ..

Proud of you ISRO

तू ना थके गा कभी ,

तू ना मुड़े गा कभी , तू ना थमे गा कभी

कर शपथ कर शपथ कर शपथ

अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ pic.twitter.com/oEs0C70LAP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2019

There’s no science without experiment…sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident #Chandrayaan2 will make way for #Chandrayaan3 soon. We will rise again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2019

Salute and applaud the incredible endeavours of @isro !!!! So proud of everything they continue to do….so proud to be part of a nation that has the most genius minds…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 7, 2019

We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro – what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind https://t.co/ktuJjb9ozx — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 6, 2019

Heartiest congratulations to #Isro and my country for so many milestones achieved through #Chandrayaan2theMoon! Groundwork for several more! The best is yet to come! #JaiHind — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) September 7, 2019

If APJ Kalam sir would be here today.. he would have been REALLY proud of the @ISRO mission. Success or failure, it doesn’t matter. We fall, we get up & we try again, with more knowledge of what went wrong so we can rectify our errors the next time we attempt it 😇#Chandrayaan2 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 7, 2019

Soon or not we ll do it again. So proud of @isro 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/ZmGE87Ypu3 — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 7, 2019

The country stands together, proud and hopeful! Thank you @isro. #Chandrayaan2 🇮🇳 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 7, 2019

Lump in the throat, tear in the eye not coz of anything else but witnessing how beautifully you got the entire nation together in hope and spirit… it’s ok to take a few steps back when u know you are about to make your longest jump. You are our hero @isro ❤️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 7, 2019

Chaand choone ki thaani hai…. chaand bhi chua jayega…..dil chooke jo nikla ISRO…yeh kya kam kehlayega

– Raahul Dutta. #Isro . sir @narendramodi ji, #india is proud @raahuldutta — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) September 7, 2019

Meanwhile, ISRO is still trying to establish its contact with Vikram. A video that’s going viral on social media currently shows PM Narendra Modi, who was in Bengaluru to witness the landing live last night, consoling the chairman of the space organisation – K Sivan as he broke down following the setback.