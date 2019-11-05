Chennai: A man was allegedly beaten up by a group of food delivery boys in Chennai’s Ashok Nagar after he complained about a delay in the delivery.

The incident happened on Sunday night when R Balaji ordered food through the food-delivery app Swiggy, as per a report in the New Indian Express. After the food didn’t reach him on time, Balaji raised a complaint with the Swiggy customer care. After about an hour, a delivery executive named D Rajesh Kanna reached his residence with the food but they soon got into an argument over the delay.

After the fight escalated, Rajesh allegedly called his colleagues who lived in the same locality. Two people – Jaya Surya and P Mathiyalagan reached Balaji’s house and beat him up.

After the incident, Balaji approached the police and lodged a complaint. He also complained that he lost his ten sovereigns gold chain during the fight. In response, Rajesh also filed a complaint against Balaji and both the parties were let off by the police after a warning.

During interrogation, the delivery executive claimed that the customer had not mentioned the exact location for delivery which led to the delay.