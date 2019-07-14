In an amusing situation, a 52-year-old Chennai man who was in jail a while ago, was desperately missing his life in prison that he decided to steal a bike and go back. According to a Times of India reports, Gnanaprakasam was out on bail. He made a plan to go inside the jail by stealing a bike from Kailasapuram First Street in Tambaram West and made sure that his face was caught on a nearby CCTV camera.

For him, jail meant a roof over his head, three meals a day and friends to hang out him. It seems like Gnanaprakasam was used to this life.

Assistant Commissioner of Police P Asokan from Tambaram said that Gnanaprakasam decided to take the step since his family did not take care of him and was not very happy to be home. Also, he was desperately missing his friends and jail food. ” He said he missed prison food as nobody taunted him for being lazy unlike at home. He also said that he wanted to meet his old friends”, P Asokan said to TOI.

On June 29, Gnanaprakasam was released from jail after three months imprisonment for a case of theft in March. The convict told police that life was not easy for him post-release as his wife and children were abusing him. Gnanaprakasam first stole a bike from Kailasapuram First Street in West Tambaram, making sure that a CCTV camera caught him in the act and started roaming the city. Whenever the bike ran out of fuel, he stole petrol from vehicles parked on the road, his statement read. Then finally, his wish to get arrest was completed as people caught him red-handed stealing petrol from a bike near Tambaram.