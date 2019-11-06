New Delhi: Well, no matter what he does, novelist Chetan Bhagat always ends up getting trolled! On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as the chief guest at the event and couldn’t believe that he had been chosen to address them.
Beaming with happiness, he wrote, “Really honored to be the Chief Guest at ISRO for the recent celebrations of the World Space Week. I can’t believe one of India’s finest organizations chose me to address them. Truly a big moment of my life – my own moon landing!”
Well, turns out netizens couldn’t believe it either and as always, trolled him and meanwhile questioned ISRO too about their choice of a ‘chief guest’
People wondered why did he get such honour to be at the prestigious ISRO without having any experience in Aerosciences and felt that the organisation could have invited someone more worthy. Check out some hilarious reactions
Some people got really mean and dragged the whole Chandrayan episode into the narrative
In a similar instance, Chetan Bhagat had earlier faced flak from the audience when he was invited as a judge on a dance reality show a few years back.
We are really wondering what’s next!