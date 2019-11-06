New Delhi: Well, no matter what he does, novelist Chetan Bhagat always ends up getting trolled! On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as the chief guest at the event and couldn’t believe that he had been chosen to address them.

Beaming with happiness, he wrote, “Really honored to be the Chief Guest at ISRO for the recent celebrations of the World Space Week. I can’t believe one of India’s finest organizations chose me to address them. Truly a big moment of my life – my own moon landing!”

Well, turns out netizens couldn’t believe it either and as always, trolled him and meanwhile questioned ISRO too about their choice of a ‘chief guest’

Really honoured to be the Chief Guest at ISRO for the recent celebrations of the World Space Week. I can’t believe one of India’s finest organisations chose me to address them. Truly a big moment of my life – my own moon landing! #isro #chetanbhagat #worldspaceweek 🌓 🚀 pic.twitter.com/43W5qC5qwW — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 4, 2019

People wondered why did he get such honour to be at the prestigious ISRO without having any experience in Aerosciences and felt that the organisation could have invited someone more worthy. Check out some hilarious reactions

Dont know about your feeling honoured. ISRO surely has dishonoured itself by calling you. — Syed Usman (@Sydusm) November 5, 2019

Surely, an organisation that reaches for the stars can get a real star. This is like #AIIMS inviting a homeopath to address its annual conference — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) November 5, 2019

ISRO is mad or what …. We are all wondering why they made @chetan_bhagat Chief Guest…

Even Chetan himself is puzzled…

But then their earlier guests included a snooper and another guy who is accused of murdering his own wife…https://t.co/MoaIL7CXfM — Cloud Cover, z way of Life (@MrRightCenter) November 4, 2019

@isro has created a puzzle to find why Chetan Bhagat is made chief guest, even he can't believe it 😀 — Sadik (@SadikPatel07) November 4, 2019

Some people got really mean and dragged the whole Chandrayan episode into the narrative

Chandrayan failure was just a small setback for ISRO. But inviting you as cheif guest has me worried a lot more about the future direction of the organisation.. — Shukla ji (@Shuks80) November 4, 2019

With losing all communication with Chandrayan-2 Lander Vikram, looks like ISRO has also lost its senses inviting this joker as a Chief Guest. Even he can’t believe it! — Sangita (@Sanginamby) November 5, 2019

In a similar instance, Chetan Bhagat had earlier faced flak from the audience when he was invited as a judge on a dance reality show a few years back.

Apparently @chetan_bhagat is going to join a dance competition as a judge. This guy is an expert is everything, is it? — Amol Joshi (@amalezishi) March 23, 2015

We are really wondering what’s next!