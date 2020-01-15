Actor Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned to raise awareness against the sale of acid. Since the beginning of the promotions of her film Chhapaak, she has continuously said that the acid wouldn’t get thrown if it wouldn’t sell. Now, the actor took part in the social experiment with her team to find out how easy is it to buy acid in our country. Surprisingly, by the end of the social experiment, her team was able to collect 24 bottles of acid from multiple shops in Mumbai.

The members of Deepika’s team dressed up as regular professionals such as a plumber, businessman, a student, drunkard, housewife, and a street goon to conduct the experiment. On the other hand, the actor watched the whole experiment on the small LCD screen while sitting in her car.

The video which has gone viral on the internet begins with Deepika saying that if someone proposes to you and you say no, then raise your voice if someone is harassing you or if you fight for your right and someone throws acid on your face.

In the video, the actors can be seen asking for the bottle of acid from the shopkeepers and they tell them that they need the strongest of acid which can burn somebody’s skin. Most of the shopkeepers didn’t even enquire much about the buyer and did not bother to ask for ID proof. However, there were some who denied selling acid if ID proof is not shown to them. Many other shopkeepers asked if they are going to throw the acid on somebody’s face but still sold the acid bottle to them anyway.

Watch the video here:

At the end of the video, Deepika reveals that her team collected 24 bottles of acid from different parts of Mumbai. She further says, “I cannot believe that we were able to buy 24 bottles of acid in just one day even after the Supreme Court ruling which sets strict rules for the sale of acid. I think along with the shopkeepers it’s also our responsibility to inform the police if we see anyone illegally buying or selling acid.”

Chhapaak is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi. Both Meghna and Deepika have maintained that the story of Chhapaak doesn’t portray acid attack survivors as weaker human beings rather it normalises their journey and reveals their unmatchable confidence and hope in life.