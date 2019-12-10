The makers of Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak have released the trailer today and it received a lot of applauds and praises. The trailer fetched positive reviews from celebrities and netizens and many praised her impactful performance. The film’s trailer revolves around the struggles of a real-life acid survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, who went on to become an inspiration to many.

The trailer shows court tribulation, medical treatments, emotional turmoil, disheartening reactions from onlookers and acceptance. The trailer created a buzz on social media and netizens flooded it with their intake on the film.

One user tweeted, “chhapaak is exactly the kind of film we need as we go into 2020. I love that it doesn’t just focus on malti’s agony and but instead focuses on her finding courage. the attack may have left her scarred but it will never break her spirit #ChhapaakTrailer.”

Another user wrote, “#ChhapaakTrailer Looks really strong and promising. This trailer and choice of movie proves why @deepikapadukone is considered as the queen of acting and bollywood. Also, the movie is directed by the amazing @meghnagulzar. This movie is going to be amazing for sure. #Chhapaak. (sic)”

Check out Twitter reactions here:

#ChhapaakTrailer Looks really strong and promising. This trailer and choice of movie proves why @deepikapadukone is considered as the queen of acting and bollywood. Also the movie is directed by the amazing @meghnagulzar . This movie is going to be amazing for sure.#Chhapaak — Sunny Singh Seehra (@seehra_sunny) December 10, 2019

“kitna accha hota acid milta hi nahi, bikta hi nahi toh koi phekta hi nahi”

“he scarred my face, not my spirit” the most impactful thing ive seen today. STAN “DEEPIKA LEGENDARY PADUKONE”#ChhapaakTrailer pic.twitter.com/TrHUOq87Z0 — bhaswitha. (@bhashuxs) December 10, 2019

‘ Naak Nahi Hai,

Kaan Nahi Hai, Jumka kaha latkaugi ‘ This broke my heart, the way she seemed disgusted with her own self. When a person lose to themselves that’s worse than losing to the other 💔 #ChhapaakTrailer pic.twitter.com/JQV2SONd53 — м (@Itz_BooBear) December 10, 2019

The truth of our society shown in this film by Deepika Padukon @deepika#ChhapaakTrailer pic.twitter.com/a1wv6xe0IP — Radhika Khandelwal (@Fangirl__rdk) December 10, 2019

This is beyond giving opinions and likes. This is special. #ChhapaakTrailer perhaps will teach all of us kindness and perseverance in the face of monstrosity. @meghnagulzar has captured the undying resilience of the human spirit in all of her films. Chhapaak joins that list. https://t.co/6tnArtIcMu — Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) December 10, 2019

This is definitely gonna be one of her best performance till date ❤❤

Proud is an understatement 🙌😭#ChhapaakTrailer pic.twitter.com/JBlVZ3ByAE — ♡Deepveeerwale♡ (@TiaRaheja) December 10, 2019

Kitna accha hota acid milta hi nii bikta hi ni or koi phekta hi nii😑😑😑#ChhapaakTrailer

Such a topic to be shown out in cinemas ,she has done the justice with the role

Can’t wait to watch the movie 😊 pic.twitter.com/oUjOiwQ2sl — Priti Kotnala (@KotnalaPriti) December 10, 2019

So proud of @deepikapadukone still having goosebumps after seing #ChhapaakTrailer , a much needed movie for this society !! #AbLadnaHai — Prani Bhl (@PraniBhl) December 10, 2019

“Unoh neh meri surat badli hai, mera mann nahi” this gave me goosebumps. Absolutely loved loved the trailer!!!! #ChhapaakTrailer #AbLadnaHai pic.twitter.com/D0Sf6GW9s9 — Ruby (@iperfectlywrong) December 10, 2019



At the trailer launch, Deepika broke down into tears and said, “Rarely do you come across a story where you have to sit through an entire narration, usually you have to sit the entire process and then think whether you want to do a film or not. It’s not often when you come across a story where you know instantly in the first few minutes after meeting a directing that this is what you want to commit your life too and Chhapaak is that for me.”

The film also features Vikrant Massey in an important role.The film is set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.