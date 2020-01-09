Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited film Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar has hit the screens on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Critics, fans and the audience can’t stop swooning over the film in entirety. From hailing the filmmaker’s “skilled direction” to lauding the actors “masterful performances”, the reviews have left fans on the edge as the first show begins in a few hours.

With a section of social media users raising their voice against her, #BoycottChhapaak trended on Twitter on Wednesday. Though, another section of Twitter users stands in support of her for raising her voice against the brutality. Chhapaak is an emotional and heart-wrenching film which shows acid attack survivor’s pain, courage and fight.

The film also features Vikrant Massey and has received appreciation from celebrities and fans for his role in the film. One of the users wrote, “Just watched #Chhapaak. It’s an emotional and Heart Wrenching film. #Chappak shows acid attack survivor’s pain, courage and fight. @deepikapadukone is outstanding. Superb Direction, impressive Screenplay. Must Watch and Inspiring film. #ChhapaakReview #DeepikaPadukone”.

Another one reviewed: “#ChhapaakReview: “Deepika Padukone as acid attack survivor Malti will not bring tears in your eyes but will make you smile with pride.” #Chhapaak”.

While Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Just walked out of the premier of #Chappak it is by far one of the most hard-hitting films I have ever seen. @meghnagulzar Ji. This is a gem. FANTASTIC writing and direction. Brilliant performances by all. @masseysahib your simplicity is indeed magnetic Amol Ji”.

Dia Mirza went to watch the first day premier of the film and wrote on her Twitter handle, “I’m watching #Chhapaak first day first show Goooooooooooo Deeeepikaaaaaaaaa”.

#chhapaak hangover!This special movie will make you cry but don’t let that go in vain. With this,these attacks should become unheard & unseen of. Piercing, our heart with her smile @deepikapadukone our soul with the story @meghnagulzar and the screen with his acting @masseysahib — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) January 9, 2020

In Chhapaak, Deepika essays the role of Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi.

In an exclusive interview earlier with India.com, Deepika revealed that her portrayal of Malti has been both problematic and inspiring. The actor talked about burning the prosthetics to get out of her character and commented on her 11-year long journey in Bollywood.