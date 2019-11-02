Chhath Puja 2019 has already begun and today is the third day of the widely celebrated festival. The four-day long festivities commenced on October 31 and will be concluded on November 3. The festival is celebrated widely in Bihar, Jharkhand and various parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is a festival that is dedicated to the Sun God and his wife Usha. It is celebrated in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on Earth and appease them to grant wishes. The Sun God’s wife Usha is also called Chhathi Maiya and many devotional songs and geet in Bhojpuri, Magahi, and Maithili are attributed to her.

During the festival, devotees take bath in the holy river and keep a long day fast. For fasting, people are supposed to not consume food and water. People who observe Chhath offer Prasad to the sun god during the sunrise and sunset. The Prasad includes sweets, kheer, thekua, rice laddoo, and fruits.

Check out the sunrise and sunset timings in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh:

Bihar:

Sunrise: 5:57 am

Sunset: 5:08 pm

Uttar Pradesh:

Sunrise: 6:05 am

Sunset: 5:17 pm

Chhath Puja is celebrated over a period of four days. The first day is known as Nahay Khay, during which Parvaitin (the one who performs Chhath Puja) takes bath with holy water and cooks rice, dal, and pumpkin. Knwon as Kharna, the second-day io observed with fasting and preparation of kheer and roti by the main devotee. On the third and fourth day, the Parvaitin offers Arghya to the setting and rising sun respectively without having food and water for the entire day and night.