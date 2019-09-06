The much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Chhichhore, starring actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty and Saharsh Kumar Shukla, finally hit the cinema screens on Friday. Filling out of the cinema hall after the first day’s show, fans have only been pouring out praises on Twitter for the movie that redefines and also underlines some aspects integral to friendship bonds across the world.

Produced By Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Star Studios, Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore features the journey of seven friends – Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla) – each one as unique as his name. The film also features Prateik Babbar as Raggie, the one from the rival gang who challenges Anni in a game.

Taking to their respective Twitter handles, while one user shared, “#Chhichhore is light hearted film that touches your soul, takes you on a nostalgic trip to the college days and creates the urge to revisit the golden phase of life. (sic)”, another wrote, “I absolutely, absolutely loved #Chhichhore. From direction to the script to the amazing performances, it would give you very little to complain about! Please go and watch this one, with friends, with your kids or your college sweetheart! (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “@TahirRajBhasin was killer,kya attitude,kya performance @prateikbabbar was too good, Raggie will be remembered @NaveenPolishety he is an actor to watch out for Bhai ka MC BC ki hai mind blowing @tusharpandeyx Mummy was quite funny

#Chhichore (sic).”

Check Out Twitter’s reaction on Chhichhore here:

LOVED IT!!BEST Movie Of the Year,no dull moment,full on entertainment,you will laugh your gut out & it will make ur eyes moist also,It delivers an important msg,a must watch for every kid & parent. @niteshtiwari22 hats off for making such a lovely film

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#Chhichhore — Inder (@Grewal_SInder) September 6, 2019

#ChhichhoreReview – Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Co shine in this brilliant movie about friendships and emotions with a strong message for the youth! Reminds you so much of your college days! #Chhichhore Rating – ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — R_For_Reviews 🎬 (@R_For_Reviews) September 6, 2019

I loved the trailer of the film. As promised, the film played the Promise done. The Script is good, @niteshtiwari22 direction is excellent and the performance given by the actor is also better. Overall the film is good for everyone to watch. #Chhichhore #ChhichhoreReview — Vijay Kumar Mishra (@VijaymeVijay) September 6, 2019

#Chhichhore – One of the best movie i watched this year. Would be a perfect watch for parents and kids on this teachers day. So much fun, drama and lessons. So loved this. @niteshtiwari22 – such a brilliant story teller with an amazing star cast. Must watch – 4.5 stars — Hisham (@hishh) September 5, 2019

#Chhichhore is the perfect movie to watch 😍

But movie Ka Naam our movie ka koi Sambandh nahi!!!

Story is simple and inspiring, every scene is perfect, it’s laughter dose!!!!

Superb 👌 Worth watch!

3.5*/5*#ChhichhoreReview — Akash Pawar (@AkashPawarHR) September 6, 2019

#Chhichhore is that sweet reminder of how friends make your life better .The film celebrates friendships that have stood the test of times, questions the need to win every race & makes you nostalgic enough to appreciate the crazy bunch of people in your life too. — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) September 6, 2019

.@itsSSR is as usual brilliant. He is in top form and I think will make for a cute Buddha. @ShraddhaKapoor you’re fantastic and I think this is your best performance till date. But I have to say that it belongs to @varunsharma90 he’s the life and soul of #Chhichhore. @NGEMovies — nayandeep rakshit (@NayandipRakshit) September 6, 2019

The brilliance of #Chhichhore not only lies in earnest performances by @itsSSR and @ShraddhaKapoor but also by the other ‘chhichhoras’. While @varunsharma90 nails his act as Sexa, @TahirRajBhasin‘s intense, brooding Derek too leaves a mark. @tusharpandeyx‘s Mummy is sincere… https://t.co/0OQhz1EsgV — Prachita Pandey (@imPrachita) September 5, 2019

I absolutely LOVED #Chhichhore it’s a brilliant movie about a super important topic! And so nicely done! @niteshtiwari22 ♥️🙏🏻⭐️ MUST watch. I felt it’s better than 3 idiots even. Here’s my #ChhichhoreReview https://t.co/lpCi7CJyuw — Zeishah (@zeishahamlani) September 5, 2019

The movie revolves around a gang that gets separated after college and reunites years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

The release of Chhichhore was postponed and the film hit cinema screens on September 6. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the big screens on August 30 but since it clashed with Shraddha’s another flick, Saaho, the release date was changed to September.