The much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Chhichhore, starring actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty and Saharsh Kumar Shukla, finally hit the cinema screens on Friday. Filling out of the cinema hall after the first day’s show, fans have only been pouring out praises on Twitter for the movie that redefines and also underlines some aspects integral to friendship bonds across the world.
Produced By Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Star Studios, Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore features the journey of seven friends – Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla) – each one as unique as his name. The film also features Prateik Babbar as Raggie, the one from the rival gang who challenges Anni in a game.
Taking to their respective Twitter handles, while one user shared, “#Chhichhore is light hearted film that touches your soul, takes you on a nostalgic trip to the college days and creates the urge to revisit the golden phase of life. (sic)”, another wrote, “I absolutely, absolutely loved #Chhichhore. From direction to the script to the amazing performances, it would give you very little to complain about! Please go and watch this one, with friends, with your kids or your college sweetheart! (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “@TahirRajBhasin was killer,kya attitude,kya performance @prateikbabbar was too good, Raggie will be remembered @NaveenPolishety he is an actor to watch out for Bhai ka MC BC ki hai mind blowing @tusharpandeyx Mummy was quite funny
#Chhichore (sic).”
Check Out Twitter’s reaction on Chhichhore here:
The movie revolves around a gang that gets separated after college and reunites years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.
The release of Chhichhore was postponed and the film hit cinema screens on September 6. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the big screens on August 30 but since it clashed with Shraddha’s another flick, Saaho, the release date was changed to September.