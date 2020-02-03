New Delhi: Well, it has now been proved that biryani is everyone’s favourite! A new study has revealed that chicken biryani was the most searched Indian food globally last year, with an average of 4.56 lakh searches each month. Butter chicken, samosa, chicken tikka masala, dosa, tandoori chicken, palak paneer, naan, dal makhani, and chaat were also among the top 10 most searched dishes.

The much-loved butter chicken, was searched at an average almost four lakh times, while the most popular North Indian snack, samosa was searched an average of 3.9 lakh times. Chicken tikka masala, another favourite Indian dish, was searched an average of 2.5 lakh times, the SEMrush study showed.

The quintessential South Indian dish, the dosa was searched an average of 2.28 lakh times. The next five food on the list: Tandoori chicken, palak paneer, naan, dal makhani, and chaat were also much searched. Interestingly, palak paneer and dal makhani were the only vegetarian dishes on the list.

Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush said: “We’re not very surprised by these results because the Indian diaspora living overseas has carried its culinary preferences everywhere it has settled. As a significant number of those living overseas are Punjabi, it’s unremarkable that food most associated with their culture is the most searched online”.

He further adds, however, “our study presents enterprising chefs living overseas and in India an opportunity because it reveals the size of the market for run of the mill and more exotic Indian foods. Restaurateurs who are willing to break the mould have an idea of the size of the market they can expect to cater to”.