Children’s Day is celebrated on 14th of November every year to mark the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru. The day is observed on Nehru’s birthday to pay tribute to him and also to celebrate his love for kids. On this occasion, we would want you to channelize your inner child with Bollywood songs.

It is important to live and laugh just like the days gone by. Apart from rejuvenating oneself, ensure to love and care for the little angels in your life. Children are indeed the future and you must give them all the love and support in order for them to become independent strong individuals.

These songs refresh childhood memories and enable you to see the young world once again with the child’s vision.

Here are some latest Bollywood songs that easily link with Children’s Day or Bal Divas:

Dhaakad – Dangal

Banku Bhaiya- Bhoothnath

Jagga Jasoos: Galti Se Mistake Video

Kholo Kholo – Taare Zameen Par

Gudgudi – Secret Superstar

Aashiyan – Barfi

O Pappad Wale Panga Na Le – Makdee

Taare Zameen Par Title Song

India.com wishes everyone, a very Happy Children’s Day 2019.