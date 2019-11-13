Children’s Day: On November 14, 1889, the first prime minister of independent India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born. He was also one of the principal leaders of India’s independence movement in the 1930s and ’40s. This year marks the 130th birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru and the day is also known as Bal Diwas.

The day honors the awareness of people towards the rights and education of children. On this day schools organize a various celebrations with little kids which is fun. Parents must play a key role in celebrating this day along with their kids and should be aware of their dreams and desires.

This day was first proclaimed in 1925 by the world conference for the well-being of children. Soon, the act was accepted in 1954. Children’s Day is celebrated on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday – 14th November every year. November 20th, 1959 was selected as the day of celebrating Rights of the Child. Soon, after Pandit Nehru’s death, the country decided to celebrate his birthday as Children’s Day or Bal Divas. He was really fond of children and even little admirers loved him and referred to as Chacha Nehru. Pandit Nehru’s entire life went into the welfare of children across the nation. He was concerned about their care, education and well-being.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was fond of children and roses. In his famous quotes also he often compared roses and children as buds in a garden. Children are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow according to Pandit Nehru.

On this day, most schools have cultural fun programs like plays, dance and songs. Parents and teachers offer gifts and chocolates to children. Children dress up as Jawaharlal Nehru with a red rose pinned to the collar of their Nehru jacket.

Happy Children’s Day to everyone out there, enjoy this day to your fullest!