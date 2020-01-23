There are weird and interesting incidents from around the world that show how men fear to say ‘no’ to women and end up landing in some crazy situations to avoid their partner’s wrath. Like this man in China who couldn’t tell his girlfriend that he didn’t want to marry her and ended up in a prison for robbery. As per a report in LadBible, a Chinese man named Chen decided to steal a Bluetooth speaker, worth Rs 17,000, from a dance studio in Shanghai thinking that his girlfriend would leave him after his arrest by the police.

The man himself confessed to the crime at the Xinhua Road Police Station and revealed that he knew the police will chase him down and that would trigger his girlfriend to break-up with him. In all his honesty, Chen said he wanted to walk away from his girlfriend but he was so angry that he decided to turn himself in to avoid talking to her. “My girlfriend wants to marry me, but I don’t want to marry her. I knew I would be caught. I actually wanted to walk away, but I was angry,” Chen said.

The police were surprised by his confession while he told them that even though he knew he will be caught he had no idea that the police will track him down so soon.

It’s strange to see how men can sometimes behave in most unexpected ways when it comes to dealing with girlfriends and wives. It is not known if Chen’s girlfriend’s left him after the incident or is he still planning another weird antic to make her do so!