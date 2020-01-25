Beijing: Spanning seven days of celebration, millions of people will be joining in with festivities to welcome the Chinese New Year. The festival is also called “spring festival,” a time when Chinese people take a break and travel.

The annual festival, is determined by the lunar calendar and begins on the new moon, with this year’s falling on Saturday, January 25.

In Chinese tradition, each year is named after one of the 12 animals and 2020 is the year of the rat. The rat is the first zodiac sign in the cycle and is followed by the ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

Your sign is derived from the year you were born and traditionally it is believed the years represented by the animals reflect different characteristics in people.

Year of the Rat

In Chinese culture, rats are used to symbolise wealth and surplus. Also, due to their rate of reproduction, many married couples often pray to them for children.

People born into the year of the rat are traditionally intelligent, flexible and quick, according to astrologers. They are also said to be quick-witted, resourceful, versatile and kind, but also driven to create order. Financially, they like saving and can be stingy.

Which Chinese Zodiac animal are you?