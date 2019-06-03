Chinese social media is trending with netizens claiming to have spotted an unidentified flying object (UFO) across multiple provinces of China when the Navy was conducting military exercises, official media reported on Sunday.

China conducted naval exercises in the Bohai Sea and Bohai Straits on Saturday and Sunday.

Amid the naval exercises, residents across several Chinese provinces took to social media claiming that they have spotted a UFO with a glowing fiery tail streak across the sky, the Global Times reported.

Netizens posted photos and videos of the “UFO” on Sina Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media, claiming that they saw the glowing flying object in the sky at around 4:00 am on Sunday.

Here’s what happened at the Chinese airport on July 7th 2010. A UFO was observed by an aircrew coming in to land at China’s Xiaoshan airport. The sighting was reported to the control tower who diverted all aircraft and stopped departures for an hour. 1st & 3rd pic real, 2nd hoax! pic.twitter.com/OzYtnJ5f2T — itstherealstory (@itstherealstori) June 2, 2019



A similar incident occurred on 6th October in 2010 in Inner Mongolia. Once again, the airport would lockdown all its aircraft and divert any incoming traffic. And once again, this was due to a “military exercise”.