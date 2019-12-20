Christmas is just a day away and preparations are sure to be on in full swing in most homes. The preparations range from cleaning the rooms and making it party ready for baking homemade cakes and chocolates. It also involves buying the ‘Christmas’ themed outfits – usually in shades of red and white – and buying gifts for loved ones. Amidst all this, what sometimes gets overlooked is framing a good Christmas greeting. Be it kids or relatives or friends, one needs to send customised greetings to all. Simply saying ‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Merry Xmas’ is not enough. However, it often gets difficult to think of differently worded wishes every year. Precisely why we decided to compile a list of Christmas greetings that you could send as cards, letters, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook messages to your loved ones to make Christmas even more special for them.

Christmas falls on December 25 and marks the birthday of Jesus Christ. It is the most important festival of Christians but is often celebrated by people across religions. Almost a month before Christmas, stores begin stocking up on Christmas presents. Apparel stores renew their stock and put all the reds and whites they have on display. Carols are rehearsed by kids and schools also begin rehearsals for skits that explain the relevance of Christmas.

Meanwhile, shops also begin overflowing with decorative items for the Christmas tree and bakeries dole out a variety of Christmas themed cakes, muffins and other assorted desserts. In the chilly winters of December, Christmas brings in the right amount of warmth from friends and family. So go ahead and make Christmas special for your loved ones with these lovely messages. Minions Singing the Christmas Carol ‘Jingle Bells’ in Bhojpuri is the Funniest Thing You Will See Today (Video)

Christmas messages for friends and family

May the spirit of the Christmas fill your home with peace, joy and love. Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!



Christmas is the proof that this world can become a better place if we have lots of people like you who fill it with happiness and hope. Merry Christmas!



May the treasures and pleasures of Christmas be with you all year through. Merry Christmas!



Keep your faith and kindness this Christmas. I wish you good health and prosperity this holiday season. Merry Christmas!



Your kind soul is a gift no one can ever match. Prosperity and an abundance of love is my wish for you and your family this Christmas. Merry Christmas!



On this happy holiday season, may the spirit of Christmas spread the happiness, love and peace. Celebrate the Christmas and new year with fun and party. Merry Christmas!



May the spirit of the Christmas warm your home with love and fun. Have a blessed Christmas!



May your Christmas sparkle and your holiday overflow with gifts and love. Merry Christmas!



This the season! Wishing you a wonderful Christmas filled with memories you’ll always treasure. Merry Xmas wishes to you!



From miles away, no matter how far we are, the warmth of Christmas will bring us closer together. May you have a wonderful holiday! Merry Christmas!

If there is a festival that almost everyone collectively looks forward to, then it has to be Christmas. While some love it for the significance it holds, some love Christmas as it marks the beginning of a week-long holiday season at the end of the year. Some love it for Santa Claus and the presents he brings along, while some others love it for the time they get to spend with family and friends. Irrespective of the reason, Christmas is celebrated by great pomp and fervour across countries.

The religious and cultural celebration of Christmas on December 25 continues for a few days and ends with the December 31 New Year celebrations. Hence, Christmas is often regarded as the beginning of the year-end party season. You could perhaps also add a ‘Happy New Year’ at the end of your Christmas wishes if it is a loved one that you don’t get to speak to often, or if your loved one stays overseas. Aside from the wishes, you could also send unique gifts to your loved ones, which include a Netflix subscription or customised home and personal accessories.