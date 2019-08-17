Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter is a place where you can find creative videos and sometimes his apt replies to the people. From promoting talent to encouraging innovations, his Twitter account is pure gold. Now the businessman has given an apt reply to his one of the fan who asked him to gift him a car on his birthday. Yes, you heard us right! A man named Vipul took to Twitter and wrote to Mahindra, “Sir.. Big fan of yours. Can you gift me a Mahindra Thar on my bday…”

Reply to his in his classic style, he responded, “Word lesson of the day: Word lesson of the day: CHUTZPAH /ˈxʊtspə,ˈhʊtspə/noun extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly). “love him or hate him, you have to admire Vipul’s chutzpah” Full marks for chutzpah, Vipul, but unfortunately I can’t say yes. Mera dhandha bund ho jayega! (sic)”

Interestingly, he explained the work ‘CHUTZPAH’ in a dictionary format, that also makes his tweet more eye-grabbing.

Check it out here:

Word lesson of the day:

CHUTZPAH

/ˈxʊtspə,ˈhʊtspə/

noun

extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly).

“love him or hate him, you have to admire Vipul’s chutzpah”

Full marks for chutzpah, Vipul, but unfortunately I can’t say yes. Mera dhandha bund ho jayega! 😊 https://t.co/wzsUsCZBkM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 16, 2019

Twitterati have hilarious reactions to the tweet:

Sir , It’s fine .. Give him a Job, he can earn you more cars!!.. .. you can consider me too, I am a mechanical engineer!! — ShradhasumanRai (@shradhasumanrai) August 16, 2019

Epic !!!! Sahiii khel gaye Sir 😂😂😂😂 — Truptiii (@Truptisarpate) August 16, 2019

Matlab aap bhi troll kar lo

Ham ghar beth jaate hai 😩😩😩

Waise ghar hi bethe hai 😁😁😁😁 — RoflMan RYP (@roflpatra007) August 16, 2019

Kahan Kahan se word latte Hain ji😂 — Pratyush Pushpam (@PratyushPushpa2) August 16, 2019

Aaj thar maang rhe hai kal business maang lenge… 😂 😂 😂 — MRIDUL MISHRA (@imridulmishra) August 16, 2019

When I first saw this word..I read it something else…then read it again that Mr. Mahindra can’t write it even if he really meant that 😜😜😜😜 — 🇮🇳 मोदी है तो मुमकिन है🇮🇳 (@_TheCapricious) August 16, 2019



Anand Mahindra has over seven million followers on Twitter and is known for his quirky posts. He is also known for helping people in need.