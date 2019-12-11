The fans of Dayaben aka Disha Vakani from the popular show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are in for a treat as a video of college-going girl imitating the iconic scene of Dayaben has taken the internet by storm. The social media is hailing her for her performance as Dayaben and it is going to win your all hearts.

In the video, the girl mimics Dayaben and her expressions are to kill for. Her friends also have a good laugh looking at her acting. The video has now gone viral on social media and has fetched over 35,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Watch the video here:



Disha has not yet made her comeback on the show and speculations have been doing rounds for a quiet sometime now. The makers are hunting for a fresh face and several names such as Vibhoutee Sharma and Ami Trivedi replacing the actor came out. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Earlier, she has shot for just one episode and her husband revealed that the actor has only shot for an episode in the show and she hasn’t yet decided if she is returning to the show in a full-fledged role. Disha’s husband Mayur Padia talked to the daily and revealed that the talks between Disha and the makers of the show are still on and nothing official is decided yet. He was quoted saying, “She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution.”

Disha left the show in the year 2017 during the birth of her daughter. After that, she never returned, however, speculations regarding her entry and she being replaced were always rife in the grapevine.