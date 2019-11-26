Chandrapur: Needless to say, the unexpected twist and turns in Maharashtra political drama perplexed not just politicians, but citizens alike who are still trying to wrap their heads around the unanticipated decision.

Seems, the fast-paced developments particularly took a toll on professor Zaheer Syed, who teaches English at a college in Gadchandur, some 43 kms away from Chandrapur in Maharashtra, as he claimed that he ‘fell sick’ after the overnight plot twist.

Syed says that after he woke up and saw the news that Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he ‘went into a shock’ and ‘fell sick’. He then applied for leave in college, but it was rejected by the college principal.

In the letter, he stated, “I have been completely shaken by the political earthquake in Maharashtra today.” The leave application, which is written in Marathi has now gone viral on social media.

In a stunning twist, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy on Saturday morning. The political shocker came a day after the NCP, the Shiv Sena and the Congress almost finalised an arrangement to form a coalition in the state.

Now, the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have moved the Supreme Court, challenging the decision of governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for inviting BJP to take the oath in the late hours of Friday night.