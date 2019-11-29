Commando 3 Movie Download: Vidyut Jamwal starrer Commando 3 has hit the theatres today and just a few hours after its release, the notorious site Tamilrockers has leaked the film. Earlier today, Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer Hotel Mumbai was hit by Tamilrockers. The film’s box office collection might get affected after the leakage of the film. However, the film has got mixed reviews from the audience and the critics.

The film is a sequel of Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (2017). It also marks the debut of Angira Dhar. The film revolves around commando, Karanveer Singh Dogra, who is at the mission to catch an Indian criminal gang who poses a threat to India. The film also features Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah and Rajesh Tailang in important roles.

Directed by Aditya Datt, it is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital.

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier, films such as Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.