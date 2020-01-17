New Delhi: A row broke out after the Twitter handle of Kerala tourism tweeted a photo of Beef Ularthiyathu — a classic Kerala dish — and linked the recipe of the dish. “Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala,” the tweet read.
All hell broke loose as several Twitter users complained that they should not have tweeted it on the occasion of Sankranti.
General secretary of the BJP in Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje slammed the government and slammed communism. “Kerala’s communist government has declared a war against Hindus of the state. Kerala government is taking a ride on Hindu sentiments by glorifying beef on Makar Sankranti day. Sick mindset of commies of Kerala is out for display,” she wrote.
“Is this tweet meant for promoting tourism or promoting Beef?” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal questioned on Twitter.
Beef Ularthiyathu is a popular meat dish in the Central Travancore region of Kerala.