New Delhi: A row broke out after the Twitter handle of Kerala tourism tweeted a photo of Beef Ularthiyathu — a classic Kerala dish — and linked the recipe of the dish. “Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala,” the tweet read.

Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala: https://t.co/d7dbgWmlBw pic.twitter.com/aI1Y9vEXJm — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) January 15, 2020

All hell broke loose as several Twitter users complained that they should not have tweeted it on the occasion of Sankranti.

Kerala communist govt have declared a war against Hindus of the state! Kerala Govt is taking a ride on Hindu sentiments by glorifying Beef on #MakarSankranti day. Sick mindset of Commies of Kerala is out for display. Communism is a disease, shame on u @KeralaTourism! https://t.co/GScZsI8RZ0 — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 16, 2020

General secretary of the BJP in Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje slammed the government and slammed communism. “Kerala’s communist government has declared a war against Hindus of the state. Kerala government is taking a ride on Hindu sentiments by glorifying beef on Makar Sankranti day. Sick mindset of commies of Kerala is out for display,” she wrote.

The @KeralaTourism must understand that u can’t promote anything by hearting religious sentiments of millions of its own tourists worshipping Cows. @AmitShah @prahladspatel @tourismgoi @TwitterIndia to please take suitable action. pic.twitter.com/vyhgVYOixW — विनोद बंसल (@vinod_bansal) January 16, 2020

“Is this tweet meant for promoting tourism or promoting Beef?” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal questioned on Twitter.

Beef Ularthiyathu is a popular meat dish in the Central Travancore region of Kerala.