Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary who has been winning hearts of many with her sensuous dance moves landed in trouble after a complaint was filed against her in Muradabad for alleged obscene dance performance in the city.

Sapna was reportedly invited to perform at District Agriculture and Industrial Exhibition at Muradabad. Reports suggest that during her performance, the audience created a ruckus by breaking the barricades and coming to the center stage.

