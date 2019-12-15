New Delhi: Taking a dig at the central government over its failure to provide jobs, many Congress workers got dressed as degree holders and were seen selling pakodas and tea at a rally in Delhi on Saturday.

Congress workers wore the dress meant to be worn on convocation day to mock the government over jobs, and sold tea and ‘pakodas‘ near the rally venue, the pictures of which are going viral on social media. Several of them also wore onion garlands around their necks, while some others had ‘Modi hai to mandi hai‘ inscribed on their robes.

Many party workers also protested against the government over the steep rise in prices and wore paper hats with images of gas cylinder with its price of Rs 885 written on them, while others danced on drum beats and lyrics describing the failure of the Modi government in the last six years.

The streets leading to the rally venue were dressed with posters and placards of top Congress leaders, including party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The mega rally, in which the party’s most top leaders participated, was organised to raise various important issues, like the state of the economy, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, farmers’ distress, revocation of Article 370 and jobs.