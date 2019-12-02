Mumbai: Who doesn’t love to watch adorable cat and dog videos? That’s the reason that a cat from Mumbai has become a viral sensation, after it was seen riding pillion on a bike with absolute ease.
The picture shared on Twitter by the name Weeb, shows the cat comfortably enjoying a pillion ride on a two wheeler, unfazed by traffic. Sharing the post, the user posted a note saying, “This is so dope man I wish I could trust my cat as much.”
Since being shared on November 27, the post has gathered close to 2,500 likes and garnered around 400 retweets. The picture has captured the attention of netizens who can’t help but adore the ‘cool cat’ and the owner.
Here’s how people have responded to the post, with many wondering how did the owner train the cat
While it is not clear where the pictures were clicked, it is being said that the cat was spotted in Mumbai beacuse a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority logo appears in the background, along with a partially-visible license plate.
Back in October, a similar picture had emerged on social media, where a dog was seen sitting behind his owner on a scooter, dutifully wearing a helmet on his head.
Two years back too, a dog was seen riding an auto-rickshaw, sitting on the roof of the vehicle while balancing itself. Watch the video here: