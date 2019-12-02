Mumbai: Who doesn’t love to watch adorable cat and dog videos? That’s the reason that a cat from Mumbai has become a viral sensation, after it was seen riding pillion on a bike with absolute ease.

The picture shared on Twitter by the name Weeb, shows the cat comfortably enjoying a pillion ride on a two wheeler, unfazed by traffic. Sharing the post, the user posted a note saying, “This is so dope man I wish I could trust my cat as much.”

Since being shared on November 27, the post has gathered close to 2,500 likes and garnered around 400 retweets. The picture has captured the attention of netizens who can’t help but adore the ‘cool cat’ and the owner.

This is so dope man I wish I could trust my cat as much. pic.twitter.com/gufOKl2whj — Weeb (@dhrutzpah) November 27, 2019

Here’s how people have responded to the post, with many wondering how did the owner train the cat

Mera rabbit to haath me liya nahi ke bhaag jaata hai — दुर्गेश सीरवी (@durgesh_sirvi) November 28, 2019

Aww. I was so impressed tbh. I could never trust my cat like this. — Weeb (@dhrutzpah) November 28, 2019

Who is this guy?

How did he train the cat? — Kunnaaaaaal TRIVEDI કુણાલ ત્રિવેદી 💊 💉 (@Kunnaaaaaal) November 28, 2019

my cat used to roam on my shoulder when he was small kitten. later on,would ride on back windshield area of car. — rajat56 (@rajat561) November 28, 2019

While it is not clear where the pictures were clicked, it is being said that the cat was spotted in Mumbai beacuse a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority logo appears in the background, along with a partially-visible license plate.

Back in October, a similar picture had emerged on social media, where a dog was seen sitting behind his owner on a scooter, dutifully wearing a helmet on his head.

Somebody shared this pic with a caption

*Delhi mei traffic police ka Khauf* @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/Lz9m1AXTko — Himanshu Gupta (@gupta_iitdelhi) September 5, 2019

Two years back too, a dog was seen riding an auto-rickshaw, sitting on the roof of the vehicle while balancing itself. Watch the video here: