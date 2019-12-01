Saharanpur: We all have heard of the strange places where couples have chosen to got married, and this time a wedding played out at a police station! Yes, the cops in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur turned cupid for a couple and got them married inside the Deoband police station. Wouldn’t that be a wedding to remember!

However, there is a sad reason behind it.

Khushnaseeb and Abdul Malik were in a relationship for quite some time but their families were strongly opposed to their marriage. With no avenue left, the young couple approached the Saharanpur SSP, after which the police played a mediator and initiated talks with their families. However, the talks bore no fruit, as the two families still didn’t approve of their love marriage.

Given that they were adults and were in love, the cops finally decided to hold the ‘Nikah’ in the police station. The cops decorated the police station for the event and several people thronged the venue to witness this unusual marriage.

Deoband SHO Yagdatt Sharma said, “Abdul Malik, a resident of Pathanpura Mohalla, was in love with Khushnaseeb of Gandhewad village under Mirzapur police station. They both wanted to get married, but because of their families they coul’d not marry. So we decided to help them since both are adults.”

“We will always be grateful to police for helping us out in our difficult times. It was a unique marriage which we will remember for a long time,” the couple said.

In a similar instance last year, a couple was married off with great pomp and show by the police at Mohammadpur Khala police station premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki. The police arranged the wedding for the couple whose families were against their love marriage.