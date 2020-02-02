New Delhi: Over 300 Indian students who returned from coronavirus-affected Wuhan city in China, were last evening shifted to isolation wards for further monitoring for symptoms of the deadly virus. However, this has not let their spirits down one bit as a group of kids were on Sunday seen dancing and celebrating, wearing masks.

A video surfaced on the internet earlier today that has taken social media by the storm where a group of students staying at the quarantine facility in Manesar, Haryana, were singing and dancing to the tune of Bollywood numbers while wearing masks.

The video was retweeted by Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar and also shared by hundreds of other users across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“#Coronavirus is dancing on Haryanvi tunes. Happy to see spirited Indian students who were evacuated from China and kept in a Corona Virus isolation camp in Manesar, Haryana created by Indian Army,” tweeted Army veteran and BJP member Major Surendra Poonia while sharing the video.

A total of 647 Indians have been evacuated in two Air India flights from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus, where they had been stranded since the epidemic broke out. From the second batch carrying 324 citizens, 104 people were housed at ITBP’s Chawla Camp, while the remaining 220 were taken to Manesar.

Those taken to the facility were told to wear three-layered masks and undergo a daily medical examination to eliminate symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Authorities said that if they show no symptoms after 14 days of observation, they will be permitted to go home.

While the death toll in China this morning jumped to 305, a second positive case of novel coronavirus was confirmed by Kerala health ministry. The second case was found to have been infected by the first student as they came in contact.

It must be noted that the Union Health Ministry has asked people who have a travel history to China since January 1 to report at the nearest health facility if they experienced any symptoms such as fever, cough or breathing trouble. External affairs minister S Jaishankar also assured the government will take care of its people.