New Delhi: Could F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans be more excited? In a development that has fans all over the world go ‘Oh my God’, the much-loved Friends’ star Matthew Perry has officially joined Instagram and amassed 3.7 million followers already!

With a profile photo, that shows him lying down on a couch with his arm around a yellow smiley balloon, his Instagram Bio reads, “What is this, my Instagram account?”

For his first post, which has gone viral, Perry shared a clip from The One After the Super Bowl Part 2 episode where he as Chandler can be seen dancing in a bathroom stall. He captioned the post as, ”This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go…”

Isn’t that the perfect post! Check it out:

Jennifer Aniston aka Rachael welcomed Perry in the most cheeky way, making a reference to his job on the show. Sharing a picture of them together and a video clip from the show, Aniston wrote, ”I’m shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh… umm….oh crap 🤦🏼‍♀️ Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER.”

Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebie on the show, also welcomed Perry on Instagram with one of her classic dialogues of all time, and wrote, ”Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”

Before Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston had marked her debut on Instagram in October last year and created a record of sorts when she reached one million followers in just five hours and sixty minutes.

The widely popular show created David Crane and Marta Kauffman, aired its first episode in 1994 and ended in 2004, after running successfully for 10 seasons.