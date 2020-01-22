Surat: This has to be the most dramatic plot twist ever! In a bizarre turn of events, a young couple in Surat had to call off their wedding after the groom’s father eloped with the bride’s mother to rekindle their lost love.

The couple, who have been engaged for over a year, were supposed to tie the knot in the second week of February in Surat.

However, the ceremony has been put on hold after their parents, a 48-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, vanished 11 days ago, as per a report in The Times of India.

The father, who is a textile businessman, reportedly went missing from his home in the Katargam area of Surat city, while the bride’s mother was last seen leaving her house in Navsari.

As per reports, the middle-aged man and woman knew each other from their younger days.

A relative of both families said that they knew each other from living in the same area and that friends disclosed they had previously been in a relationship after they disappeared.

The families of both the parents have now filed missing people reports with the police. Meanwhile the shocking elopement has reportedly left the families red-faced.