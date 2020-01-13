Manila: Well, what can we say, they were so much in love that even a volcano couldn’t stop them from getting married!

On Sunday, a couple in the Philippines tied the knot just 10 kilometres away from the Taal Volcano, which erupted during the wedding ceremony.

As Chino Vaflor and Kat Bautista Palomar said their wedding vows and walked down the aisle, photographer Randolf Evan captured dramatic shots of ash plume in the sky behind them.

As per reports, the couple was booked to get married on Sunday at a wedding venue only a short distance from Taal, one of the country’s most active volcanoes. After the volcano erupted on Sunday afternoon, people were asked to evacuate the area as experts warned that a similar eruption might happen.

However, the couple unperturbed by the explosion, decided to go ahead with the wedding as planned. Here are some pictures of the wedding:

Evan said that everyone at the wedding venue stayed calm as the couple said ‘I do’ and wrapped up the ceremony.

“Surprisingly everyone was calm and relaxed. It was an intimate wedding so guests were mostly the couple’s family and close friends, and thus nobody really left,” photographer Randolf Evan said.

He said he had been a professional wedding photographer for eight years, and “this one is definitely a story to tell”.