New Delhi: As 2019 is nearing its end, Google India recently announced its ‘Year in Search’ results which spoke about standout moments in search across news, sporting events, personalities, movies, songs and more.

And needless to say, the Cricket World Cup and Lok Sabha elections dominated the search trends in India.

“The top 10 overall list of trending search terms this year reflected the country’s excitement around events like the Cricket World Cup, the Lok Sabha elections followed by the buzzing interest that surrounded the launch of Chandrayaan 2,” said the report.

Cricket World Cup

In a cricket-loving nation, unsurprisingly, the ICC Cricket World Cup emerged as the top-trending search of the year 2019 in India and was also the top-trending sports event in the country. Thousands of Indians took to Google to check scores, team updates and more as England won the Cup in a nail-biting final against New Zealand.

Lok Sabha elections

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections took the second spot as Narendra Modi was sworn in for a second term as the nation’s prime minister after BJP won a landslide majority.

Chandrayaan 2

Millions of Indians were hooked to the news of Chandrayaan-2, India’s ambitious lunar mission, however they were disappointed after Vikram Lander lost communication with the ground station at the ISRO ahead of its soft landing. The mission also saw PM Modi consoling the ISRO Chief K Sivan after he broke down.

Kabir Singh

The most-talked about and highly controversial Bollywood movie, Kabir Singh took the 4th spot as it sparked a debate about misogyny and glaring glorification of toxic masculinity. Though it was a blockbuster, the movie was admonished by critics and people on social media.