Do you see a crow or a gorilla when you look at this video? It’s time to find the truth! People all over the world are divided over whether this video is of an animal or a bird. Shared on a social media by @keita_simpsonin Nagoya in Japan, it has since gone viral as people can’t quite work out what they’re looking at. The user was shocked at the strange appearance of the crow. In the video, the bird almost resembles a gorilla, resting on its wings like the ape would on its fist.

Kaeli Swift PhD, a researcher who specialises in crow behaviour, has put forward an explanation. Sharing the video and says “There’s a very strange (uncredited) video of a crow making the rounds on Reddit. Here’s the deal. First, this is a large-billed crow, which is why the face is looking a little out of proportion. This bird is not missing its legs and propping itself up with its wings, that would be physically impossible. Also, not that it’s relevant to the answer, but a crow without legs couldn’t fly, because it couldn’t generate any lift. So legless crow is a dead crow.”

Take a look at the video here:

There’s a very strange (uncredited) video of crow making the rounds on reddit. Here’s the deal. First, this is a large-billed crow, which is why the face is looking a little out of proportion. pic.twitter.com/LUYuMimvAp — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019

Netizens expressed their confusion with memes, and some sought an explanation:

There’s Something You Need To Know About Gorilla Crowhttps://t.co/HVb0TTiL8p pic.twitter.com/EebZ2VQVEw — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 24, 2019

I always wanted to visit Japan, it’s on my top 5 list of places to go.. them I seen this picture of a crow in japan that looks like a gorilla and I swiftly changed my mind #wtf #stockybird pic.twitter.com/cmmwcYkFSF — Claire Corrigan (@LadyCorrigan) June 25, 2019

Therapist: Gorilla Crow is not real. Gorilla Crow can’t hurt you. Gorilla crow: pic.twitter.com/NSCuyH8Qdw — Kyle Brim (@kylebrim) June 24, 2019

Is this Gorilla Crow? pic.twitter.com/VMYJ3iYEcC — drake hoffman (@DrakeHoffman) June 23, 2019

I draw the picture. Because your video is so funny. He looks like standing with his four legs.😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PSx206YREO — ✦ ᴅᴀɴɪ ✦ (@Fiorevento) June 22, 2019

This may be just a trick of the eye regarding very normal behaviour. What do you think? Please write below at the comment section.