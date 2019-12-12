A day after Swedish teenager and climate change activist Greta Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s person of the year, US President Donald Trump ridiculed her on Twitter and said that she must work on her anger management. Trump tweeted, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! (sic)”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

However, on Thursday morning, Greta’s witty response to his tweet will definitely give you a reason to smile. Greta changed her Twitter bio description and wrote, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”



Recently, Greta became Time Magazine’s person of the year after she courageously yelled at the world leaders and said ‘How dare you’ in regards to the steps taken by the leaders towards the climate change. During the UN Clime Summit, she had courageously looked at the world leaders in the eyes and yelled ‘How dare you’ as she sat next to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the Summit in September this year. She became an Internet sensation after she scolded the world leaders for their inaction and empty words on climate change.

“You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? she had said in September, adding, “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet, I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing.”

Apart from Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called Greta ‘pirralha’ which is a derogatory word meaning brat.