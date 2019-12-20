Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar’s much the most-awaited movie of the year Dabangg 3 has hit the cinemas today December 20, 2019, and has emerged as a winner. However, the film has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers and it may affect its earrings at the box office.

While Salman essays the cop role (Chulbul Panday), Sonakshi reprises her character Rajjo in the Prabhu Deva-directorial. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Film critics have applauded the movie and already announced it a ‘blockbuster hit’. Taran Adarsh, the film trade analyst, also took to social media to share the review He has only one word to say ENTERTAINING. “#OneWordReview… #Dabangg3: ENTERTAINING! #ChulbulPandey is back with a bang… #Dabangg3 is an out-and-out #Salman show… #PrabhuDheva focusses on mass and masala… Interval block and climax fight terrific… #KichchaSudeepa excellent. #Dabangg3Review”.

Produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi, Dabangg 3 also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number.

However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release. Earlier, films such as Mardaani 2, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarv was also leaked by Tamilrockers.