Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 trailer have finally released and the fans could not stop but praise their favourite ‘bhai’s film. The film features Salman’s perfect comic timing and his action-packed fight sequences. From dialogue delivering to his Dabangg hook up steps, the film is full of entertainment, drama and action. Dabangg 3 revolves around the past and present of Chulbul Pandey. The villain played by Sudeep Kiccha as Balli makes the film even more interesting for the fans.

The new entry in the film is Saiee Manjrekar and her chemistry with Salman Khan is what you cannot miss in the trailer.



The netizens have applauded the trailer and already announced it a ‘blockbuster hit’. One user wrote on Twitter, “Most excited for this scene…Got goosebumps while watching this…Emotion is there for sure…that is most imp. for a redemption story…now No tension…Blockbuster confirm hai.” While the other tweeted, “An action genre & Salman khan = Unstoppable force at box office. The potential of this film and Salman Khan will be seen in theatres from 20 December onwards. Get Ready for a humongous extended weekend. This Xmas.”

Not only this, but the creative minds of Twitter have also started the meme fest and we are not surprised.

Check out Twitter Reaction here:

Me when ice cream slides down my face while eating it #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/4mYdFoSbyH — mulga (@marathi_mulgaa) October 23, 2019

#Dabangg3Trailer #Dabangg3 Abki Baar Phir Se 300 Paar. Woh! what a trailer @BeingSalmanKhan In full form it will be sure shot “Blockbuster”. pic.twitter.com/YUT2NMLzho — Chulbul pandey (@BeingSkRamiz) October 23, 2019

Ayeee Mera Hero Kiccha… #BalliSingh … Eagerly waiting to see you nd salman together on Screen… Blockbuster #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/5NeU78F3x4 — Shree (@Shree72930825) October 23, 2019

#Dabangg3Trailer

*Dr Strange and Avengers waiting for Thanos at Titan*

Thanos after beating them: pic.twitter.com/trRnFltw3z — Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) October 23, 2019

The king of mass entertainment is back😊😊

The best thing about Salman Khan is that his movies means no nonsense

Waiting for another box office tsunami 🙏🙏 #Dabangg3Trailer #ChulbulPandey #Thanks_PM_MODI pic.twitter.com/ymskcVNEX6 — BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) October 23, 2019

Siblings in the house and outside the house #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/dwwyGwu0CH — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 23, 2019

#Dabangg3Trailer is pure mass entertainer. It will collect huge at box office. Salman bhai is back in the form. It may be HGOTY..#Dabangg3Trailer

please physics ki aulaade yaha se door rahe. pic.twitter.com/qnBpaFIx65 — Sumit (@Sumit16379532) October 23, 2019

#Dabangg3Trailer

Neighbour aunty saw me smoking cigarette*

–

Aunty : Tu cigarette pita hai ruk teri mummy ko batati hoon or teko maar khilwati hoon. Me after eating baba elaichi: pic.twitter.com/z72msY7O3m — fahadsiddiqui🇮🇳 (@fahadasticc) October 23, 2019



Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. It is a sequel to the 2012 film Dabangg 2 and the third instalment of Dabangg film series. It is written by Dilip Shukla, Prabhu Deva, and Alok Upadhyay. The story is set in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The film is slated to release on December 20th, 2019.