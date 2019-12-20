The much-awaited film Dabangg 3 featuring Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha has hit the theatres and fans could not stop but praise their favourite SALLU BHAI’s performance. The film features Salman’s perfect comic timing and action-packed fight sequences with Kiccha Sudeep. From dialogue delivering to his Dabangg hook up steps, the film is full of entertainment, drama and action.

Dabangg 3 revolves around the past and present of Chulbul Pandey. The villain played by Sudeep Kiccha as Balli makes the film even more interesting for the fans. Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also features debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Salman Khan along with his co-stars is leaving no stones unturned to promote the flick on various platforms. Fans are gathered in large numbers for first-day first show.

Film critics have applauded the movie and already announced it a ‘blockbuster hit’. Taran Adarsh, the film trade analyst, also took to social media to share the review He has only one word to say ENTERTAINING. “#OneWordReview… #Dabangg3: ENTERTAINING! #ChulbulPandey is back with a bang… #Dabangg3 is an out-and-out #Salman show… #PrabhuDheva focusses on mass and masala… Interval block and climax fight terrific… #KichchaSudeepa excellent. #Dabangg3Review”.

Take a look at Dabangg 3’s audience review on Twitter:

everyone talking abt @KicchaSudeep in salman khan movie…

Thts an acheivemnt….

irrespective of fate of d movie #KicchaSudeep has made him mark in Bollywood… Powerful Ruthless actor..#Dabangg3 — 🌠Being Sanket (@satyasanket) December 19, 2019

First half so far is entertaining & just before interval the story touches your soul. Predicting 2nd half to be revenge of Chulbul Pandey against Bali Singh. Gonna be epic.#Dabangg3Review #Dabangg3 — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil) December 20, 2019

#Dabangg3 is getting positive response all over from neutrals and I really can’t believe this,massy action thriller and such response is unbelievable.

Chulbul backs with a bang and how_/\_ @BeingSalmanKhan wishing you and team #Dabangg3 a Blockbusterious luck ahead. #Dabanng3Day pic.twitter.com/eayhl3xXtS — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) December 20, 2019

School going children with their parents in cinema hall on Friday morning show… Yess thats @BeingSalmanKhan for u..

ChulbulPandey is backk!!

Salman in top form… #Dabangg3

Interval !!! — Ameya (@amtydumty86) December 20, 2019

Easily best Masala flick of all time. If not better then #Dabangg3 is not even less than Dabangg1. If you ask me to choose one between D1 & D3, I’ll go with Dabangg3 without any doubt! Got more than what I was expecting! ❤️ BEST! @BeingSalmanKhan

Can’t wait for 2nd half now! 😍 — 🦋 (@SalmanIsMyIdol) December 20, 2019

#Dabangg3 Is FULLY ENTERTAINING In Large doses @BeingSalmanKhan plus Entertainment makes Full paisa vasool mass masala entertainer, @PDdancing direction is Marvelous, @KicchaSudeep is excellent as a villain & the Climax fight is Brilliant.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5)#Dabangg3Review pic.twitter.com/JhTDOUHdPG — Afroj (@iam_Afroj) December 20, 2019

Aiiittt 🔥 Celebrations by @KicchaSudeep fans in karnatak 😍

Celebrations in all over India because the biggest sueprstar has arrived @BeingSalmanKhan #Dabangg3 #Dabangg3Review pic.twitter.com/Hgb7ZLyj2s — Chulbul 😍 (@whocares2point0) December 20, 2019

However, Dabangg 3 has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers and it may affect its earrings at the box office. The leaking of the film might affect the box office collection and has left the makers of the film worried.