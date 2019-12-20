The much-awaited film Dabangg 3 featuring Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha has hit the theatres and fans could not stop but praise their favourite SALLU BHAI’s performance. The film features Salman’s perfect comic timing and action-packed fight sequences with Kiccha Sudeep. From dialogue delivering to his Dabangg hook up steps, the film is full of entertainment, drama and action.
Dabangg 3 revolves around the past and present of Chulbul Pandey. The villain played by Sudeep Kiccha as Balli makes the film even more interesting for the fans. Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also features debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Pankaj Tripathi among others.
Salman Khan along with his co-stars is leaving no stones unturned to promote the flick on various platforms. Fans are gathered in large numbers for first-day first show.
Film critics have applauded the movie and already announced it a ‘blockbuster hit’. Taran Adarsh, the film trade analyst, also took to social media to share the review He has only one word to say ENTERTAINING. “#OneWordReview… #Dabangg3: ENTERTAINING! #ChulbulPandey is back with a bang… #Dabangg3 is an out-and-out #Salman show… #PrabhuDheva focusses on mass and masala… Interval block and climax fight terrific… #KichchaSudeepa excellent. #Dabangg3Review”.
Take a look at Dabangg 3’s audience review on Twitter:
However, Dabangg 3 has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers and it may affect its earrings at the box office. The leaking of the film might affect the box office collection and has left the makers of the film worried.