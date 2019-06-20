Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is celebrating 25 years of him in the industry with different celebrities. Now, he has shared a video of the hot photoshoot of Sunny Leone in Thailand which is a part of 25 years of Dabboo Ratnani calendar. On the beaches of Thailand, Sunny Leone gives out sultry poses in pastel peach monokini and white bikini with a flower crown on her head. She looks hot and sexy in the video and the video will wipe-off your mid-week blues.

Sharing the post, Dabboo wrote, “Stunning @sunnyleone for #25yearsofdabbooratnani @dabbooratnani #btswithdabboo Shot By @manishadratnani Edited by @dabbooratnanistudio #sunnyleone @dirrty99 #manishadratnani #dabbooratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography #throwback #dabbooarchives. (sic)”

Watch the hot video here:



A few days back, she has also announced her new venture along with husband Daniel Weber. The duo is all set to open a new store of creativity in Mumbai named ‘The Art Fusion Juhu’. Sharing the post, she wrote, “When you want to do something new in life , go for it !!! Try it , maybe it works or maybe it fails !!! Either way you tried !!! Cheers to our newest and most creative new venture yet !!! It’s going to be amazing !!! Follow @theartfusionjuhu for all details !!! Opening soon !!! @dirrty99.”

Sunny Leone keeps sharing her hot pictures online and is an avid Instagram user. She has never missed to flaunt her sartorial choice and impressed fashion police with her style statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will soon be seen in comedy-horror film Coca-Cola. Spilling the beans on the project, Sunny told news agency IANS, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”

She is also all set to sizzle the screens with her item number in Kriti-Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala. She will be making her south debut with the film Veeramadevi.