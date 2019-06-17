Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Niyati Fatnani will be seen getting into some action-packed sequences as they face-off each other on the supernatural show Nazar. In the latest video shared by Monalisa, Niyati fights her with her daivik powers. In the video, Piya (played by Niyati) kicks Mohona (played by Monalisa) and she gets trapped in a tree. The video will definitely get you excited about the upcoming episodes on the show.

Sharing the post, Monalisa wrote, “Tonight… just can’t wait for it …. daivik vs Dayan 😡 #nazar #must #watch #tonight @starplus @niyatifatnani … thank you @atifcam for this amazing sequence… loved it. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared another video from the same action sequence where Monalisa and Niyati Fatnani aka Piya can be seen going high up from the ground with harness ties at their backs. The video is an intense fight between daivik and daayan and we just can’t wait to watch it. Monalisa can be seen donning a blue salwar-kurti while Niyati looks gorgeous in peach salwar-kurti. The action-packed video cannot be missed. Monalisa captioned it, “Daivik N Daayan Faceoff for The first time #nazar #dontmissout #monday #action #fight #revenge …. can’t wait…. only on @starplus @niyatifatnani #excited for the #upcomingepisodes. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa plays the role of an antagonist while Niyati plays the role of a protagonist on the show Nazar. The daily soap has managed to keep audiences glued to the show, thanks to the interesting twists and plots.