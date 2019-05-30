Internet sensation dancing uncle aka Sanjeev Shrivastava is back with a new video and this time he dances on Amitabh Bachchan’s popular song ‘Khaike Pan Banaraswala’ from the film Don. In the video, he showcases his killer moves and we are sure once again the video will bring a smile on your face. Dressed in a black shirt and pant, he completed his look with an orange waistcoat. The video has gone viral and is fetching likes and comments, as usual.

Not only this, but the video has also got the attention of Amitabh Bachchan as dancing uncle tweeted his video tagging Big B. He tweeted, “Khaike Pan Banaras Wala Dance Cover by Dancing Uncle. #DancingUncle #Amitabhbachchan #Don #KhaikePanBanarasWala @SrBachchan Sir bot himmat karke aapke song par dance kiya hai. Please dekhna jaroor.” (sic)

Khaike Pan Banaras Wala Dance Cover by Dancing Uncle. #DancingUncle #Amitabhbachchan #Don #KhaikePanBanarasWala .

@SrBachchan

Sir bot himmat karke aapke song par dance kiya hai. Please dekhna jaroor. https://t.co/hJd6lrq52b — Sanjeev Shrivastava (@DabbutheDancer) May 29, 2019

To his tweet, Big B responded by tweeting ‘Super’ followed by heart emojis.

Sanjeev rose to fame after his impeccable dance moves at an Indian wedding where he performed on Govinda’s track ‘Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se’ from the movie Khudgarz. Sanjeev Shrivastava is an Electronics professor from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh. He is affectionately nicknamed as ‘Dancing Uncle’ by social media fans.



Sanjeev met his favourite star Govinda last year on Madhuri Dixit’s show Dance Deewane, and the duo set the stage on fire with their dance moves. Reacting on Sanjeev’s video, Govinda said, “More than half a dozen heroes have copied my steps, and nobody has done it so well!”