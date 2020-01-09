Rajnikanth‘s film release in no less than a festival for the fans. After keeping the audience waiting for over a year now, the makers of Darbar featuring megastar Rajnikanth has finally released the film. Twitter has been buzzing with reviews shared by those, who managed tickets to the early shows. From dialogue delivering to its songs, the film is full of entertainment, drama and action.

The fans are applauding Rajnikanth’s work in Darbar. “Trust me – pakka commercial packaging with the outstanding racy screenplay. Absolutely love it,” tweeted an excited viewer mid-way through the show. While another fan added: “Darbar didn’t have the hype Kaala or Kabali had but the movie has everything a commercial potboiler needs.” A movie buff tweeted: “One man show it is,” while another viewer wrote: “I just watched the FDFS of Darbar in Mumbai. I couldn’t take my eyes away for one sec from Rajinikanth.”

#Rajinikanth, #Darbar, #DarbarReview and #DarbarFDFS are the hashtags trending on Twitter. They have become one of the top trends on social media. According to the audience review received so far, Rajinikanth’s cop avatar is a hit and the film is touted as a ‘perfect family entertainer’.

🚧Intermission 🚧 Thalaivaaaaaaaaaaa♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ 🏁 Thalaivar is more than “awesome”

🏁 Racy & gripping screenplay

🏁 BGM is top notch

🏁 Strong content

🏁 Interval block Some thing “HUGE” is waiting in the second half.#Darbar#DarbarFDFS #DarbarReview pic.twitter.com/b0qANbYuGW — Trendz Rajini® (@TrendzRajini) January 8, 2020

#DarbarReview

1st Half Racy Screenplay

Complete #Thalaivar Magic

Yogibabu jokes works well

Intervel Block Best of the Decade 2nd half:

Emotional plot works well

Cat and mouse drama

Climax Stole the show Rating (4/5)

BOX OFFICE on FIRE pic.twitter.com/FhggQRjMG5 — ONLINE RAJINI FANS (@thalaivar1994) January 9, 2020

Darbar is two or three times better than Petta👍 Petta was strictly for Rajini fans Darbar is a complete package for Fans, family audience and neutrals !! Will be a treat for action movie lovers !!!@ARMurugadoss has delivered a pakka mass blockbuster movie 🔥#DarbarReview pic.twitter.com/Dwm51NpXik — ரௌடி (@Rowdy_3_) January 9, 2020

#DarbarReview

One word :- M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E#Thalaivar Nailed it.

BGM is awesome

Thriller is outstanding and “Asli mein villain hu beta ye kaisa laga” is the life of movie.#Rajinikanth sir acting is on top level

⭐⭐⭐⭐🌠 /5#DarbarThiruvizha #Darbar #DarbarFDFS pic.twitter.com/duQO1nmojT — ᏗᏒᏬᏉᎥ ❣️ (@aruvi_svc) January 9, 2020

The South superstar’s fandom and hero-worship are known to go over the top with every new film of his and as Rajinikanth geared for Darbar to hit the cinema screens this Friday, an aircraft featuring the cop thriller with two huge images of the Thalaiva has been breaking the Internet ahead of the film’s release. The aircraft stands out for its Darbar-theme as a promotion strategy of Lyca Productions that has bankrolled the Rajinikanth starrer. This makes Rajinikanth the only Indian actor with two aircraft featuring his pictures on it since Air Asia earlier got his decals printed on one of its flights.