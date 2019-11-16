The so-called Internet sensation, Deepak Kalal, who just made headlines 2 days ago, is in the news again for the same reason. He was slapped by a woman inside the Delhi Metro and the video went viral all over social media. After the metro incident happened, Deepak stalked the metro guy Mohit who helped him from the fight.

In a video shared by Deepak, it is clearly seen how he is irritating and misbehaving with Mohit and gaining attention. Mohit can be seen talking to Deepak very politely but on the other hand, Deepak slaps Mohit publically and then the fight starts. The two of them were seen snatching hair and creating a nuisance on the roads of Delhi.

While sharing the video, Deepak writes, “Bhare Bazar me Deepak Fish ne lagaya Mohit Aurora ko chamaat…. Metro Thappad mamle me ladki ko support karnewale @mohit_arora_ssdn Se Deepak Kalal ne Badla…. Delhi CP me ki Mohit Aurora ki Pitai…..”

Mohit also shared the video and wrote his side of the story, “Aj tune khudh aakr gult bola hai. Deepak dalal hai tu maine tuje us din bachne k liye metro se bhar beja tha , ta jo log tuje or mil k na mare lekin aj tune meri behn ko b gult bola chala ja delhi se nahi toh koi bura hal karde ga tera ……… 😡 Watch full video”.

Here’s the video. Watch:



Not only this, Rakhi Sawant’s fake husband Deepak Kalal also created a scene at a radio show. He was called for an interview but spoke against women. The RJ slammed her and told him to get out of the room. RJ Mahvesh took to Instagram to share the video, “”LARKIYAAN MARDON KI NAUKRANI BANNE KE LIYE HOTI HAIN” I thought I would post his interview this evening but in the middle of it , radio mirchi had to throw him out of the office/ IF SOMEONE GOES VIRAL , we ARE IN PRESSURE TO HAVE CHATS WITH SUCH PEOPLE! IF YOU CAN UNDERSTAND THIS ONLY. but ye admi publicity ke lye ye kitna bhi gir jayega kya? NO DOUBT DEEPAK KALAL IS AN *******. And BEST AT DOING WHAT HE DOES- i.e. NEECHTA! Tag and comment showing what girls are! @deepakkalalofficial”.

Earlier, Deepak was seen making rumors with Rakhi Sawant.