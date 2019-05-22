72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival is creating a buzz all over the social media. The prestigious gala started from May 14 and will last until May 25. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi walked at the red carpet. The actors Deepika and Aishwarya Rai, who represented L’Oreal Paris at Cannes, were seen at the Amul hits. In a recent Tweet by an Indian dairy company, Amul decided to pay tribute to the two divas by creating there caricatures that featured them in one of their most popular outfits during the event.

Amul’s caption read as, “#Amul Topical: Deepika and Aishwarya make fashion waves at Cannes!”

Amul chose Deepika Padukone’s day 2 look in Giambattista Valli lime green ruffled gown and paired it up with a contrasting pink hair bowband. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who walked the red carpet two days later, shined in Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture golden holographic gown.

Take a look at the picture below:

Deepika Padukone’s look in lime green ruffled gown:

View this post on Instagram Cannes-17th May,2019. #Cannes2019 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 17, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look:

View this post on Instagram 💖My Sunshine Forever☀️🌈✨ 💖LOVE YOU ❤️ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 19, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT