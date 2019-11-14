Bollywood’s cutest and most adorable couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their first anniversary today. The couple and their families were snapped today seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati. As soon as they had shared their pictures from today’s visit, it had broken the internet with the congratulations coming in.

The fans have been flooding the internet with wishes for the couple and the hashtag #deepveeranniversary is trending.

While Ranveer and Deepika were escorted from the temple amidst security, an ardent fan of the couple told Deepika ‘I Love You’ and when he expressed his love for Ranveer, she jokingly told him, “But you love me more, na?”. While Ranveer blew kisses to the fan, Deepika hilariously warned her husband, “Don’t steal, okay”. We totally dote their loving camaraderie.

Have a look at the anniversary wishes:

Happy Anniversary to one of the loveliest pairs in existence ♥️ They are different from others and unique in their own way.He is like wind and she is like water.They balance each other. Love them or hate them.But you can never ignore them.#DeepVeerAnniversary pic.twitter.com/oMO8a4Q5Kp — | ♠️ (@OnlyBlackSheep) November 14, 2019

I don’t what to write & how to start…

Last year this time was the most beautiful days of my Twitter journey.. ❤️ It has been one year already for the fairytale Wedding

#HappyAnniversaryDeepveer#DeepVeerAnniversary pic.twitter.com/S8hp5SCIMW — VISHNU (@Vishnu__Bala) November 14, 2019

The photos of Deepika Padukone looking extremely ethereal during her visit to the famous Tirupati temple are going viral all over social media. No point for guessing that the actor is once again rocking a beautiful Sabyasachi saree in Banarasi silk to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with hubby Ranveer Singh.

On November 15, tomorrow, the couple is flying to Amritsar to seek blessings at the Golden Temple with the family. This also means that another of Deepika’s stunning traditional looks is on its way. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on DeepVeer’s wedding anniversary celebrations!