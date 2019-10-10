Actor Deepika Padukone has recently attended an event where she was indulged into a candid conversation with the audience. For the event, the Chhapaak actor opted for a beige-coloured floral maxi dress and her latest look was praised by many fans. The post clocked one million likes within a few hours and went viral for all the right reasons. She completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings, minimal makeup, matching heels and styled her hair in a ponytail. Needless to say, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in a floral print dress and we are smitten by her look.

Sharing the post, she wrote a quirky post, “As if flowers are ever enough! (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

During the event, she was thrown candid questions from the audience and one of her answers are being liked and applauded by the netizens. She was asked if her husband Ranveer Singh was brave enough to face her on the badminton court. Deepika amused with the question replied, “Yes, Is that a question that I have to answer. I can tell you the score but he will be very upset. He is in Hyderabad and will never come back.”



On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev.