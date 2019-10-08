Actor and producer Deepika Padukone took the Internet by storm as she posted photos from her latest shoot for a magazine cover, which is celebrating women power. Apart from Deepika, the cover also has sportsperson PV Sindhu and billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. All of them are wearing knee-length dresses teamed with jacket — all in earthen colours complementing each other.

All of them are receiving praises for their muted yet confident looks.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year.