Bollywood’s ultimate star couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are often seen PDAing on the social media and the duo also never shy away from pulling each other’s legs. On Wednesday, when Deepika posted an oh-so-hot and glamorous picture of herself while striking an angry pose in red rose couture her husband Ranveer was among the first to comment on it. And what he wrote can make you laugh out loud and ‘awww’. “This is the “Is this any time to come home?” glare,” the Gully Boy actor wrote on his wife’s Instagram post.

Deepika Padukone’s latest photoshoot pictures are for a magazine shoot. She not only set the mercury soaring across the Internet but also left fans across the globe drooling.

This isn’t the first time that the couple was found teasing each other in love on the social media platform. Before this, the ‘Piku’ actor shared a hilarious meme which left the duo’s fans and followers in splits. Sharing a relatable meme for husband Ranveer, she wrote, “That look when the Rassam is on its way to the table”.

Deepika could be seen wearing vintage styled clothes and could be seen posing with a hand on her face. But Ranveer being Ranveer, described this look in the quirkiest way possible.

The power couple tied the nuptial knot last year at a luxurious villa in Lake Como in Italy. On the work front, Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer’s reel wife in the upcoming sports drama ’83.’ She is also a co-producer of the film.

Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial ‘Chhapaak,’ playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside actor Vikrant Massey.