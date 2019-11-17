Bollywood powered couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completed one year of their marriage on November14-15 and they celebrated their wedding anniversary by visiting Tirupati temple in Andhara Pradesh and later went to Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek the blessings of almighty. The pictures from their visit went viral on social media and left fans into a frenzy.

Now, their hilarious banter with the fan during their visit to Tirupati temple has surfaced around the internet and has gone insanely viral. In the video, a fan can be heard saying ‘I love you’ to Deepika first, who acknowledges it with a smile and later went on to say ‘I love you Bhaiyya’ to Ranveer and that’s when Deepika intervene and say ‘but he loves me more’ and later asks Ranveer ‘you love me more’.

Watch the viral video here:



For the occasion, Deepika and Ranveer dressed up in Sanyasachi attire. While Deepika looked gorgeous in red banarasi saree teamed up with heavy gold jewellery and vermillion on her head, Ranveer wore embroidered golden sherwani teamed up with red banarasi shawl.



For their visit at Golden temple, Deepika opted for a heavy embroidered maroon suit teamed yp with a gold choker and Ranveer wore floral printed kurta-churidar teamed up with matching ethnic waistcoat.



The couple got married last year in Italy at Lake Como in the presence of family members and a few close friends. Their wedding was a grand affair after which they hosted as many as three wedding receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai, respectively. The couple was completely decked in Sabyasachi from head to toe during their wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the stars are gearing up for the release of their upcoming films. While Ranveer has Kabir Khan’s ’83 releasing next year, Deepika has Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak in her kitty.