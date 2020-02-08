New Delhi: The D-day is finally here for voters of Delhi and citizens are all set to exercise their fundamental rights today. To help them out, a bike taxi booking app Rapido will offered to provide free rides to voters in the national capital on Saturday to help them reach polling booths.

The company also claimed it will waive 100 per cent ride fee for all rides up to 3 km to the election booth anywhere in Delhi.

Interested voters can use “Code IVOTE” on the app to avail the offer and it is valid from 7 am to 6 pm on the February 8 in the city.

“We see elections as a key part of our democracy and constitution and would like to do our bit for the society. To eliminate transportation barriers as a reason to not vote, we are offering 100 per cent waivers to voters in Delhi on Rapido App on election day,” Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido, said in a statement.

According to the Bengaluru-headquartered company, push notification will be sent to all the users in Delhi.

Now operational in around 100 cities, Rapido launched its services in Delhi in November 2019 and since has seen one lakh rides on the platform.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held at over 13,000 polling booths across the city, from 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday