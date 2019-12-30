New Delhi: It’s just freezing outside in Delhi, but unfortunately people have to go out to work braving the bone-chilling cold. Apart from metro and cabs, many people prefer taking short distances by an auto-rickshaw.

However, travelling in an auto in such a weather with the chilling winds slapping against your face, is painful, to say the least. Keeping in mind the same, an autowala in Delhi came up with an innovative hack to save the passengers from the icy cold wind–a bubble wrap!

Twitter user @Polychai1 shared a GIF of an autorickshaw covered from bubble wrap which helps avoid the wind from entering the passenger’s cabin during the ride.

“Autowala won my heart! Simple technique but really effective to save the passenger from Dilli ki sardi! #jugaadzindabad #dillikisardi,” said the caption.

Social media is impressed with this creative jugaad and can’t help but thank the auto driver.

“Indian jugaad against cold breeze in New Delhi,” commented one user.

Delhiites, since December 14 have been experiencing ‘severe cold’ with the average minimum temperature on Sunday being recorded at 2.5 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, a thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital and its adjoining areas with minimum temperature settling at 4 degrees Celsius. Train and flight operations were also affected due to low visibility in the city.

However, in the upcoming days, situation is likely to improve as the city is expected to receive light to moderate rain during night from January 1 to January 3, 2020 and hailstorm is expected on January 2, 2020.