A Delhi man named Sanjay Saxena visited McDonald’s joint in Noida’s GIP Mall on July 10, 2014, only to eat an insect with his burger. Five years ago, Sexena has alleged that he found an insect in his McAloo Tikki Burger along with other food items. Now, after five long years, he will receive the compensation of Rs 70,000 from the food joint after Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission upheld the order of a district forum and ordered to make the payment.

Sexena took a bite of his burger and realised that it had an insect in it and started vomiting. When he opened the burger to check, he allegedly saw an insect which resembled an ant, a mosquito or a cockroach. Soon after that Saxena’s condition worsened and he went to the food outlet’s manager. However, his problem was not addressed and the complainant called the police and the district magistrate’s office. The food inspector, then, took the burger for testing. Food Safety and Medicine Administration’s lab report suggested that the burger was ‘unsafe’ and claimed that there was a dead insect inside the burger.

McDonald’s in their defence said, “We had not received a copy of the order from the forum. The only legitimate inferencehttps://www.india.com/topic/McDonalds/ which can be drawn is that counsel for the appellant wanted to fool this commission by making an allegation in the air.”

As per the latest reports, district form has ordered the outlet to pay the complainant Rs 895 for his treatment, Rs 50,000 for his mental agony and Rs 20,000 for litigation. The company have to pay the full compensation within 60 days of receiving the order, failing which the company have to bear the 9 per cent interest on the compensation amount to the complainant.